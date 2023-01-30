Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers.
According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
In December, the PUD’s board approved the 2023 budget for the electric, generation and water systems. The PUD’s 2023 budget for the electric system includes a 2% general rate increase, effective April 1. The rate hike will address higher material costs, inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges, while also funding investments in infrastructure and service modernization, the news release said.
“We are working hard to exercise prudent cost management and minimize the impacts to our customers,” said John Haarlow, Snohomish PUD CEO/GM. “We are continuing our intense focus on providing exceptional value to our customer/owners and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable power.”
The rate increase and the revised schedule of the base charge will be implemented together. The base charge for medium-sized customers (most single-family homes) will increase from 10 cents per day to 34 cents, while the energy usage charge will decrease from 10.47 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 10.14 cents/kWh. The result will be an average total increase of approximately $4/month.
For a complete look at how the base charge and energy usage charge will change for all residential customers, from small to extra-large, on April 1, visit snopud.com/ratestructure.
The PUD’s water system budget will rise from $14.7 million to $16 million in 2023, due in large part to a 7.9% rate increase from the City of Everett, which is where the PUD sources most of its water, and supply chain challenges driving increased costs. The water budget includes a 2.75% rate increase that will go into effect on March 1, 2023.
The PUD’s 2023 electric system budget came in at $697.9 million, an increase of approximately $27 million from 2022. The increase in the budget is mostly due to rising costs in operating and maintenance expenses.
Par for the course those that use the least get the biggest increase, guess I am just going to have to turn the thermostat down another degree and put on another sweater. I guess I should just be thankful I still have it.
I wish SnoPUD would look into an incentive program for people to switch from natural gas stoves to electric due to the studies that show natural gas stoves emit gases that are harmful. Puget Sound Energy has such a program, but it is not available to customers who do not get natural gas from them (like here in Edmonds).
It is likely true that no one every likes rate hikes. And it is also possibly true that Snohomish PUD’s rational for pushing most of their revenue to a base charge based on building (home or otherwise) size rather than energy use is questionable. But it is incorrect to say that the smaller homes are bearing the brunt of this increase. Some simple math using the link provided in the article shows that:
The smallest ratepayers will see a 275% increase in their base daily rate. Yes that is large.
Medium size ratepayers (single family homes) will see a 340% increase in their base daily rates.
The two largest rate payers will see a 427% increase (large) or 475% increase for the very large rate payers.
The amount paid for actual uses is 96% of what it was in 2022. Thus there is little incentive to conserve.
So Jim — you will be paying more but no rush to turn the temp down or bundle up because you won’t actually save that much on usage. Stay warm.
Rebecca you are correct the base charges are the most significant increase, affecting the poorest the most. I could swear the PUD has a DEI lense. How is this possible? Well I could tell you but my answer wouldn’t be friendly to the people that want to break the backs of the marginal in favor of the haves. In my opinion we have one of these people as mayor. I digress.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.