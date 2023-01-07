Sounder trains available for Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game Jan. 8

Sound Transit’s Sounder trains will be running for the Sunday, Jan. 8, Seattle Seahwks game starting at 1:25 p.m. against the Rams.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.