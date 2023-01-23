Sponsor spotlight: 2023 IRS mileage rates are here

Mileage rates for travel are now set for 2023. The standard business mileage rate increases by 3 cents to 65.5 cents per mile. The medical and moving mileage rates stay at 22 cents per mile. Charitable mileage rates remain unchanged at 14 cents per mile.
2023 New Mileage Rates
Here are the 2022 mileage rates for your reference.
July 2022 through December 2022
January 2022 through June 2022
Remember to properly document your mileage to receive full credit for your miles driven.
— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA
Managing Shareholder
DME CPA Group PC
Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants
nekrem@dmecpa.com
