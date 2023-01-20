Sponsor spotlight: Refresh your jewelry collection this new year

Ring in the new year by restyling your jewelry collection

Diamonds are forever, but even the highest-quality jewelry needs love and attention to maintain its sparkle. Experts recommend cleaning your jewelry at least twice a year.

Refreshing and reorganizing your jewelry collection is a fun way to look back on the great memories you made with your favorite pieces. Going through our jewelry collection we are bound to rediscover pieces with great sentimental value that haven’t been worn for a variety of reasons. Despite being some of our most prized possessions, jewelry can break, or go out of style, and end up gathering dust for years.

To learn more about what you need to know if you’re thinking about restyling or repairing your beloved jewelry we spoke to Andy Cline at Cline Jewelers. Cline Jewelers is a full-service jeweler based locally here in Edmonds, that specializes in custom jewelry. They have served the area for over 40 years and employ their own internal team of expert gemologists, jewelry designers, and bench jewelers.

Keep shining bright with these jewelry tips from Andy Cline

Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers, emphasized the importance of choosing a jeweler that can handle your delicate pieces with care. “When looking to restyle your jewelry collection, find a jeweler that can complete all repairs in-house, has access to the best tools, and has a good reputation,” he said.

Here’s what these recommendations mean for the potential jewelry repair or restoration customer:

1. Look For a jeweler that completes all the work in-house

Full-service jewelers should have all the repair, inspection, and cleaning services you’d need to refresh your collection in-house. With the right jeweler, your piece should never leave the building until it comes home with you. Seek out a place where the team of jewelry designers works directly with customers to create one-of-a-kind handmade pieces. Make sure your jeweler does their own work.

2. Make sure your jeweler has the right tools

In order to complete their work in-house, your jeweler will need access to all the modern tools. And while not every job requires laser jewelry repair, it’s helpful to know that your jeweler has one on hand if the need arises. It’s best to work with jewelers who have all the tools to handle the repairs you need, to give you the best assurance your piece will stay in-house for repairs.

A full-service jeweler should be able to offer a wide range of repairs including ring resizing, jewelry cleaning and polishing; stone tightening and replacement; chain shortening, lengthening and repair; clasp replacement; putting old stones in new jewelry and full custom redesigns.

3. Your jeweler’s reputation is important

When selecting a jeweler to handle your most beloved and precious jewelry, you want to look for an established jeweler in good standing. Experience often speaks for itself, but over years a jeweler will earn a reputation in their community for the quality of their work. Check out review resources, and do your research when deciding who to work with. While newer jewelers can do good work, make sure they are accredited, have references and are trustworthy.

Go beyond repairs, consider a jewelry redesign

Cline Jewelers can do more than repair and restore all your beloved jewelry. As a full-service shop, Cline offers the opportunity to redesign treasured pieces that have fallen out of fashion. Learn more here.

Jewelry customization offered by full-service jewelers like Cline focuses on increasing a customer’s satisfaction with the jewelry they already own. This type of customization work is another way for customers to get something uniquely their own, something that is perfect to even the most exacting specifications.

This can be an opportunity to rethink an outdated piece of jewelry, upsize a prominent stone, give new life to a treasured heirloom, or simply update a favorite piece with more modern features. Jewelry customization can transform a dated favorite into a timeless classic, or take a timeless piece and make it modern. As with all custom work, when revisiting pre-existing jewelry, the limit is largely in the skill of the jeweler and the imagination.

At Cline, the team of jewelry designers works directly with customers to create one-of-a-kind handmade pieces. This custom design process invites the customer to make all the key decisions about the piece. The end result is a piece that is fully customized to the buyer’s specifications, and backed up by Cline’s signature “love-it” guarantee. Are you interested in working with a professional jewelry designer to customize a piece that speaks to you and your story? Book an appointment today!

As times change, so do trends and personal tastes. Without updates, even a collector’s most beloved jewelry pieces can fall out of style and end up neglected. Cline offers their full array of customization work services to better ensure their customers will always love every piece of their jewelry, even as their own preferences change over time.