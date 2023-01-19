Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters

While Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Thursday-Saturday this week, they are offering a special on Friday and Saturday only: Fresh Pacific Oysters.

Fresh Pacific Oysters are lightly breaded and fried, served with french fries, lemon and tarter sauce.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Also perfect for these damp winter evenings: A bowl of Scotty’s clam chowder or fish and chips.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.