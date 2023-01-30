State women veterans forum, veterans town hall Feb. 1

The veteran community is invited to a Women Veterans Forum from 9-10 a.m. and a Veterans Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Vancouver, Washington.

This double event is being sponsored by the Washington State Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

Those who can’t attend in person can join the Town Hall livestream via Facebook starting at 10 a.m. There will be an opportunity to comment and ask questions at www.facebook.com/WSDVA/videos

During the event, community partners and service providers will be sharing how they are serving veterans and their families. Veterans, families, and service providers are invited to attend and learn about programs and services available to them.

The VAAC is composed of 17 members and advises the governor and the director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans. The WVAC is made up of 14 members and strives to ensure that Washington’s women veterans have equitable access to federal and state veterans’ services and benefits.

Visit the WDVA website at www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information.

The Armed Forces Reserve Center is located at 15005 N.E. 65th St. in Vancouver.