Two people injured in Edmonds apartment fire

Two people were injured in a fire at a senior housing complex in Edmonds Thursday night.

South County Fire was dispatched to the three-story apartment building in the 22700 block of 76th Street SW at 8:13 p.m. for a fire in a second-floor unit. Two residents exposed to smoke were transported by firefighters to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Their conditions did not appear to be life-threatening. A third resident exposed to smoke was evaluated and treated by firefighters at the scene. No one else was injured.

The building’s sprinkler system helped keep the flames in check until firefighters arrived. Crews had the fire under control within about 10 minutes. Fire damage is contained to the kitchen area of the second-floor unit. The unit below has water damage.

Support 7 and Red Cross are assisting two displaced residents.

South County Fire investigators have not yet determine how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.