Washington Trails Association partners with local group to help Edmonds Park

On Saturday morning Jan. 7, over 20 volunteers joined the Edmonds Ivy League and Washington Trails Association at Southwest County Park to learn the basics of trail maintenance. In spite of light rain, spirits remained high throughout a day of removing vegetation encroaching on the trail, sawing up several downed trees that were blocking trails, and learning drainage techniques to help water run off the path.

“I totally enjoyed the event,” said Tom Bedner, a regular Ivy League volunteer. “I met some great people and learned new trail maintenance techniques. I especially enjoyed crosscutting to remove logs from the trail.”

The one-day event, “Introduction to Trail Work” was the result of a brainstorm between Washington Trails Association (WTA) and the Edmonds Ivy League. WTA is a statewide association founded in 1966 with a mission to mobilize hikers and everyone who loves the outdoors to explore, steward and champion trails and public lands.

WTA North Puget Sound Field Coordinator Brandon Tignor, who led the work party, said he “is pleased to help volunteers develop skills so they can continue to improve local parks.” Hikers may have seen WTA volunteer work crews high up in the Cascade Mountains, but one of WTA’s goals is to support local green spaces. The Trail Next Door Campaign is helping ensure that nature is always in reach by working in parks in neighborhoods and collaborating with partners, such as the Edmonds Ivy League, to increase access to green spaces across Washington.

The Edmonds Ivy League, under the leadership of volunteer park steward Mikael Ohman, removes invasive plants and maintains the trails in Southwest County Park every Saturday morning year round. “If left to their own devices, ivy, holly and laurel will outcompete our native trees and plants, replacing the forest floor and killing the trees,” said Ohman. “If we want this park to still be around in a hundred years, we need to help our native flora and fauna.”

Ohman has organized weekly work parties, Earth Day events and church group volunteer activities in the park since 2018.

Southwest County Park is a 120-acre undeveloped forest entirely within the boundaries of Edmonds. Perrinville Creek runs through the larger section of the park, which is divided by Olympic View Drive. In the park, visitors can view cedar stumps and other evidence of Edmond’s early logging history.

