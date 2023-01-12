Western Governors University appoints Keith Smith as school of health senior VP

“Keith is a lifelong educator with tremendous experience aligned with WGU’s mission, vision and scale — experience that will greatly benefit WGU’s students as he joins us at a pivotal moment in the evolution of our health education programs,” said Marni Baker Stein, chief academic officer and provost at WGU. “Throughout his impressive career, he has developed a proven track record of leadership in health care and health professions beyond nursing.”

Smith also held vice provost and dean roles at Kaplan University, and he has worked for other institutions, including the National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois; National-Louis University in Chicago; and City University in Seattle.

“I am both humbled and honored to join Western Governors University and the team at the Leavitt School of Health,” Smith said. “Building on an excellent record of accomplishments, this school is poised to take a significant leap forward in expanding its impact on the education of health professionals.”

Smith is a member of the Chair Academy Practitioner Board, Journal for Higher Education Editorial Board and Journal of Continuing Education Editorial Board. He is also a member of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education, Association for Non-Traditional Students in Higher Education, Association of North America Higher Education International and Online Learning Consortium.

Smith earned a doctorate in education from Seattle University, a master of business administration degree from City University, and a master of arts in theology from Fuller Seminary.