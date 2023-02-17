A letter to Gov. Inslee regarding housing

The following letter was sent to Washingon Gov. Jay Inslee and published here at the author’s request.

Dear Governor Inslee,

There continues to be a huge flaw in all discussions regarding the Growth Management Act (GMA) and planning: the unintended consequences to the environment. Your Presidential bid had one major platform of the impacts of Climate Change and yet, your discussions regarding housing do not address geomorphic events as they continue to be explosive and more frequent. So, I am asking you to be conscientious of the knowledge local lawmakers possess when it comes to zoning decisions and veto any bills regarding removing local control.

My common-sense solutions for both of these bills can be a two-pronged approach to ensure appropriate exemptions: 1) Cities on a coastline or with major watershed(s) and the surrounding jurisdictions within a 15-mile radius would be exempt from any state mandate relating to zoning jurisdiction or 2) Cities that meet their GMA goals should be exempt as these local lawmakers have already been proactive in their local zoning to accommodate the stated growth targets.

Proposed HB 1110 and SB 5190 would preempt the ability of local municipalities to determine these very important laws, depriving local community members and elected leaders who have firsthand knowledge of their city’s topography, tree canopy, buildable land, demographics, socio-economic data, and residential characteristics. Edmonds has always met our GMA targets; the passage of these bills would have significant impact on our coastal communities that have sensitive watersheds requiring significant restoration and culvert replacement projects.

In Edmonds, the Puget Sound shoreline provides us with the privilege of fantastic views, coastal recreation and habitat viewing; but it also comes with the responsibility of restoring and protecting our watersheds with updating culverts, protecting tree canopy, restoration of our Marsh near-shore estuary and being conscientious of the impacts of the chemicals we don’t see created from density. All of our watersheds are in distress, dramatically impacted by an increase of forceful weather events. In the case of Perrinville Watershed, our neighboring municipality (Lynnwood) has added significant density on our border. The ecological impact has prioritized this watershed and we have had to initiate a stormwater action plan.

In December 2022, the Edmonds City Council adopted Resolution 1510, which I crafted with the assistance of a citizen from our housing commission. The resolution strongly supports retaining local legislative control over any zoning decisions. In that resolution, it shows that Edmonds lawmakers have taken GMA targets and affordable housing issues seriously by our past zoning decisions made with our citizens’ valuable input.

Both bills reflect the lack of understand regarding the need for environmental restoration to achieve a net ecological gain as a measure to make up for the “sins of the past in local zoning decisions”? Residential units allowed in floodplains have proven to be costly and time consuming. As example, the Riverbend Mobile Home Park on the Cedar River took over 10 years to purchase, relocate the mobile park, and then demolish existing structures. This is an excellent example of watershed restoration creating a net ecological gain.

While both state and federal lawmakers budgeted millions of dollars for cleaning up the Sound, assisting in near-shore estuary restoration, working on watershed improvement with updated culverts, etc., these areas do not productively intersect with the topics of transportation, commerce, zoning and density. The Growth Management Act, as well as cities’ Comprehensive Plans, have environmental and climate change sections but lack the critical time urgency of the impacts of climate change and, most importantly, mitigation goals are not specified or cross referenced in the housing and transportation sections.

As a veteran member of both Puget Sound Partnership (PSP) Salmon Recovery Council and Watershed Resource Inventory Area 8 (WRIA 8), I can assure you our scientists, environmentalists and Tribes are concerned about the continued disregard of our environment as we continue to deal with the issues of affordable housing. So, please loop in those groups and hear their voices – many watersheds and our Puget Sound are in need of help now.

Please, think of future generations by balancing the environmental aspect and allow local lawmakers to control zoning and implement changes, as we know our city’s needs best.

Respectfully,

Diane Buckshnis

Edmonds City Council #4