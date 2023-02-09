AARP offering free tax preparation in Edmonds

AARP is providing free tax preparation on Fridays and Saturdays at the Edmonds United Methodist Church. The service is intended for senior citizens and low-to-middle income taxpayers.
IRS-certified tax counselors E-file both federal tax returns and the new Washington State Working Families Tax Credit. Appointments may be made by calling 425-202-5238, but walk-ins are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.