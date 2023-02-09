AARP offering free tax preparation in Edmonds

AARP is providing free tax preparation on Fridays and Saturdays at the Edmonds United Methodist Church. The service is intended for senior citizens and low-to-middle income taxpayers.

IRS-certified tax counselors E-file both federal tax returns and the new Washington State Working Families Tax Credit. Appointments may be made by calling 425-202-5238, but walk-ins are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.