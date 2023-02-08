AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting

AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

For generations, women of a small region in Northeast India have been using Madhubani painting to tell the stories of their lives. Depicting mythological and social scenes, every painting reflects the belief systems, cultural practices, and social arrangements of a specific era in history. After centuries of being limited to its region of origin, the art form is now being discovered by the urban populace worldwide and is fast emerging as a commercial art form.

Having practiced this style of art since childhood, artist Deepti Agrawal explores the changing forms, trends, and mediums of Madhubani painting over time, while also exploring the hidden tales behind some of its most popular artworks from the early 1900s. Agrawal provides a demo and a work-along session where participants practice the Madhubani style and learn more about its rich heritage.