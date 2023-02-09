After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31

Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31.

“It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”.

The mother/daughter team of Dolores Bjorback and Jenny Murphy opened Sound Styles at 102 1/2 5th Ave. N. in 1985 with a plan to “try it” for three years and then reevaluate. Murphy had previously worked for 10 years at Nordstrom and Bjorback simply wanted something fun to do. After three years, the team was just getting the “hang of things” so they decided to sign a lease for three more. A line of credit also needed to be repaid, so quitting was not an option.

“I remember we had a $30,000 line of credit with a local bank and we borrowed $27,000-plus to purchase product and remodel our original space that was then occupied by Lady Haberdasher (now Pelindaba Lavender),” Murphy said. The first month’s sales produced a mere $3,000 back when rent was only $600 a month.

Sound Styles was a family affair. Dad Ollie helped with the computer and wrote the quarterly newsletter, brother Kris did the window displays, Dolores did the books and Jenny was main salesperson and merchandiser. Mother and daughter traveled to Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and downtown Seattle together to attend seasonal trade shows, where they viewed apparel choices they later placed orders for.

With the line of credit paid in full, in 1993 Sound Styles had an opportunity to move to its present location on the northeast corner of Fifth and Main, a space at the time occupied by Peggy Harris Gift Shop. The duo went back to the local bank to reestablish the line of credit.

“Didn’t take very long to pay the line of credit off the second time,” recalled Murphy. “Things were really starting to roll then.”

Sales continued to grow, websites were built, social media was established, online bill paying became the norm, newspaper columns were written and a store blog was put in place to connect regularly with customers.

“There was always, and still is, so much to learn,” Murphy said. “Sound Styles has been a fabulous teacher for me. Not only have I learned how to embrace change, do business with integrity and make tough decisions, I’ve been able to do it in my hometown of Edmonds, a community I love, with some really special women — customers and employees alike.” One of those special women, Murphy said, was her mom, who recently passed away at 93, having worked until she was 88 years old.

A store closing sale begins Thursday, Feb. 9. Everything is for sale — furniture, fixtures and display items as well as clothing and accessories. Discounts for all clothing and accessories will start at 20% off and all else will be cash only.

Store hours are Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The store is closed Sundays.