After hearing from concerned residents, council moves closer to approving traffic cameras in school zones

After hearing testimony regarding speeding drivers who pose a safety hazard to students walking to and from Westgate Elementary School, the Edmonds City Council agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated traffic safety cameras in four school zones.

Councilmembers voted to place a resolution — presented by Assistant Police Chief Rod Sniffen — on the council’s Feb. 21 consent agenda. (The council doesn’t have a business meeting next Tuesday due to regularly scheduled committee work sessions.) The approved resolution adopts a location analysis the police department conducted on the cameras, as required by state law. That resolution will trigger review of an ordinance that will create a new city code section so that vendors can be hired to move forward with the program, Sniffen said.

The cameras would be deployed near four schools — Westgate and Chase Lake elementaries and Edmonds-Woodway and Scriber Lake high schools.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers heard passionate comments from a Westgate Elementary parent, a school staff member and two neighborhood residents about the need for the cameras.

Westgate resident Nora Carlson described the onging concerns neighbors have about speeding drivers along 220th Street Southwest, a busy arterial that borders the school.

“It is truly a matter of time before a serious accident at this busy school crossing could injure or kill an adult or a child,” Carlson said. “We urgently need your help to effectively address changes to this school crossing.”

In particular, Carlson noted that the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 96th Avenue West is considered too dangerous for 6th grade student crossing guards to work there.

“The Westgate staff assigned to the crossing must pay close attention to approaching vehicles before they step out to cross students and parents. Even with their extra-cautious effort, there’ve been many instances of near misses,” Carlson added. “They use whistles and flashlights in addition to their reflective safety vests, and also have posted slow-down signage to try to capture drivers’ attention.”

Michelle Mearns, a paraeducator at Westgate, works daily as an adult crossing guard at 220th and 96th. She said that the school has a large population of neurodiverse students and children with high needs “and there is absolutely nothing stopping them from occasionally being spontaneous and either jumping out or falling in front of a moving vehicle that has not stopped.”

Westgate resident Lora Hein said she heard a recent radio report that during the height of COVID restrictions, drivers got used to seeing fewer drivers on the road as well as schools not being in session, and “many became lax in obeying traffic laws. Perhaps this explains the secondary pandemic sympton of traffic sign blindness,” said Hein, who then held up traffic sign shapes and defined their meaning.

Speaking in opposition to the cameras was Edmonds resident Tom Nicholson, who said he feared that installing such cameras would eventually result in the city expanding its traffic cameras to include those that capture red-light violators. Emphasis patrols by Edmonds police would be a better use of city resources, Nicholson added.

Fielding questions from councilmembers Tuesday night, Sniffen stressed there was no intent by police to expand traffic safety cameras beyond those used in school zones. He also said that the city sets the speed that triggers a ticket, and that’s planned for 6 to 10 mph over the limit.

Amy driver caught exceeding the set speed would be fined $130.

In other business, the council:

– Heard from city planning and development staff regarding a proposal to create a new process for making minor amendments to the city’s development code. Senior Planner Mike Clugston said that currently, even minor code amendments are required to follow a lengthy process, including review by the Edmonds Planning Board. Staff is proposing a streamlined process for “frequent minor code amendments,” with the idea of presenting them to the council on a semiannual basis, via its consent agenda.

Major amendments that affect policy would still go through the regular process, Clugston said. A public hearing on this proposal is scheduled for Feb. 21.

During the discussion, Councilmember Diane Buckshnis asked about the status of updating the overall Edmonds City Code, since the planning and development department only administers the city’s development code. Mayor Mike Nelson replied that staff isn’t prepared to discuss that matter but it can be added to a future agenda

– Agreed to place on the Feb. 21 consent agenda approval of a state Department of Commerce planning grant aimed at assisting the city with its 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Staff says there are no specific requirements associated with this grant, stressing it is different than a middle housing grant the council rejected several months ago.

The proposed scope of work under the grant — which totals $125,000 over two years — includes a Comprehensive Plan equity and climate gap analysis and an update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan visioning. Since the equity and climate gap analysis is already done, the city can be reimbursed for that work, Planning Manager David Levitan said.

– Received a project update on the carbon recovery project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The project, which will replace the city’s aging sludge incinerator, is 96% complete, Public Works Director Oscar Antillon says. The cost of the $23 million facility is being shared with other municipalities — including the City of Mountlake Terrace — that send their wastewater to Edmonds for treatment.

During council comments, Council President Neil Tibbott reported that he and Councilmembers Will Chen and Jenna Nand will be traveling to Olympia next week to discuss state housing legislation.”Our message that we are going to be bringing is that there is a better way forward than all of the legislation being proposed,” Tibbott said. “We believe that the better way is to expand the GMA (Growth Management Act) expectations and then leave the determination of how those are worked out…to each individual city.”

“We’re in the best position to…implement growth in our city and places where there are opportunities for density and opportunities for different kinds of housing and we believe the state should leave that up to the cities to implement,” Tibbott continued.

— By Teresa Wippel