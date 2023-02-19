Alpha Delta Chapter offering $1,000 scholarship to EWHS seniors

Seniors at Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood and Shorecrest high schools who are planning a career in the field of education are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 scholarship offered by Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization of women educators who support excellence in education, altruism, inclusion and world understanding.

Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities and programs that facilitate education. The chapter has donated to school supply drives, The Works clothing room, Hopelink Food Bank, PTA and YMCA programs, Children’s Hospital, NW Harvest and others. Its local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where the chapter has, or has had, members.

The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s scholarship ;isting. The application is due March 10, 2023. Selection will be based on scholarship, community service and intent to become an educator. Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com or your school’s college and career center.