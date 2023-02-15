An update from the Edmonds Climate Protection Committee

Thank you for the opportunity to share about our work on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) in our community. We would like to call attention to an important upcoming Edmonds City Council meeting to review an updated Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP will be going to the Edmonds City Council for review and adoption on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The people signing this letter below are members of the City of Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (CPC). Since its inception in 2006, the CPC has been comprised of citizens and city staff with the mission of encouraging city staff and citizens to conserve current resources and effectively addressing the future impacts of climate change. The first Climate Action Plan for the City of Edmonds was drafted by the CPC in 2009 and adopted by the city in 2010.

We members of the CPC are passionate about preserving our environment and the high quality of life that is derived from enjoyment of our natural wonders. Many of us have been actively involved in making changes from the community level to encourage change in global policies.

We recognize that our community has responsibility as citizens of the world and as stewards of our environment. And we are committed to being a community with a high quality of life that is both sustainable and equitable for all residents.

There are huge consequences for the world and our Edmonds community if we ignore climate change and continue the practices that have already begun to negatively impact the earth, including:

Sea level rise – already impacting coastlines – will flood cities, including Edmonds; the draft CAP shows areas of our beach and downtown that will be inundated with water.

Destruction of crops from drought and higher land temperatures will place our frontline communities (those most likely to be affected by climate change) in danger of food and water shortages.

Marine species will be impacted by rising ocean temperatures and acidity, which will further disrupt human food supplies.

The cost and health risks of all of this will fall on our children and grandchildren, much of it disproportionately on the frontline communities with the fewest resources to adapt. Even for cities such as Edmonds with no significant manufacturing or agriculture, the CAP shows that there is so much we can – and should — do to protect Edmonds’ future while also pulling our weight as responsible global citizens in addressing the climate crisis.

As the draft CAP states, “The Edmonds community has not kept pace with its own goals for reducing GHG emissions.” (CAP July 2022 Draft, page 3.) The recent CAP update identifies actions that the city and community can take to remain on target to meet our goals to reduce our GHG emissions through 2035.

Key elements of the draft CAP to be aware of are:

Global climate change is already harming many regions, including the Pacific Northwest. It is expected to grow worse and become irreversible unless human-generated GHG emissions can be eliminated

The city is committed to a science-based target of 1.5 degrees Celsius global temperature rise

To meet that target means that the Edmonds community must be carbon neutral by 2050

The largest driver of our increased emissions is from on-road transportation (including our individual driving), which increased 27% between 2000 and 2017.

In addition, natural gas consumption in buildings increased by 25%.

Per-capita emissions in Edmonds have remained essentially the same since 2000; there have been no significant reductions.

The CAP makes recommendations to reach our target of 1.5 degrees Celsius reduction by 2050 through a range of actions that we as individuals can take as well as actions the city can take. Some of the most effective recommendations are:

As individuals, replace fossil-fuel burning heating systems, hot water heaters and cooking equipment with efficient electric appliances

Replace fossil fuel-burning vehicles with electric vehicles

Reduce vehicle trips by using transit, telecommuting, biking or walking

Conserve energy wherever possible, especially energy from fossil fuels

Reduce waste, ensure food garbage is composted, recycle

Eat more plant-based foods

As a city, require new multifamily and commercial buildings to be 100% electric by 2023

As a city, require electric vehicle charging infrastructure with new development

Support mixed-use and transit-oriented development in neighborhood commercial centers

As a city, coordinate with transit agencies to increase service within Edmonds and improve access to new light rail connections

As a city, develop an action plan to adapt to sea level rise in Edmonds

We urge you to let the city council know of your support for these recommendations. Review the draft executive summary on the city’s website.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers as well as online via Zoom. To testify in person, sign the sheet for the hearing. To testify online or by phone, instructions are given on the city’s council webpage on how to participate that way.

In addition, please join us on April 29 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center to learn more about how you can be part of the changes. This event will be the family friendly kickoff “Earth Fair” event to the CPC’s “Climate Champion” series of fun events to educate our community on how you can help slow the effects of climate change. Engage with community resources, friendly competitions, activities, prizes, food and art. We can’t wait to see you there!

Sincerely,

City of Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee