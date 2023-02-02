Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer

Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023.

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.

“This community talks a lot about the opportunity of engaging the Highway 99 neighborhoods, International District and the other business districts in Edmonds,” Crowther continued. “The chamber believes the best way to engage with the businesses and residents of these other business districts is to include them. By bringing the most recognized festival in the area up to Highway 99, we have the perfect chance to build new relationships with businesses in the area and shine a spotlight on all the great things happening.”

Located at 7830 222nd St. S.W. in unincorporated Esperance, the Snohomish County-owned park “provides more space for the event we hope to deliver this year,” Crowther said. “The chamber strives to create an experience for families while offering adults their own fun, and this location gives us that option. The chamber is actively planning Taste Edmonds 2023, and will be able to share a lot more in the coming weeks on what attendees can look forward to.”

Taste Edmonds has traditionally been held at downtown Edmonds’ Civic Field, but was moved to Frances Anderson Playfield to accommodate Civic Field renovations.