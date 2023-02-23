Asian Service Center offering free Healthy Nutrition workshop Feb. 25

The Asian Service Center, a new Edmonds-based nonprofit formed to provide support and advocacy for Asian communities in Snohomish County, is hosting a free Healthy Nutrition workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25.

The workshop will focus on six steps to maintain vibrant health. The location is 22727 Highway 99, Ste. 110, Edmonds.

Since it was formed, the Asian Service Center (ASC) has also run vaccination events in recent weeks.

“In ASC, we believe that every Asian immigrant family is destined to thrive in every aspect of life, if they are given the right amount of care and attention, they will contribute to the society,” said Executive Director Robert Ha. “It is our mission to help them by providing holistic, family-centric services and advocacies.”

ASC’s vision is for all Asian immigrant families to succeed in American communities, to create their own success stories, and benefit all of society. The center runs 10 family-centric programs including community outreach and education (parenting and youth), cultural navigation, naturalization and citizenship, language support, health insurance advice, nutrition, benefit programs for low-income families, taxation and accounting advice, utilities billing advice, and real estate consultation. More service programs will be developed according to the Asian communities’ needs.

For further information, email Robert Ha or visit www.AsianServiceCenterWa.org.