Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds

More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.

“It’s great to have this piece of Edmonds back home,” remarked Salish Sea owner Jeff Barnett. “It’s wonderful that John Hurley has been able to restore it – once again – and allow future generations the pleasure of enjoying this unique piece of Edmonds’ heritage. After 28 years of being exposed to the elements, it’s now in a safe new home where it will be enjoyed by all for years to come.”

In its Brackett’s Landing location, the Orca was a natural magnet for children. (Photo by Bob Sears)

Since its 1994 installation, the Orca has been enjoyed by thousands of visitors to Brackett’s Landing park, served as the backdrop for innumerable photos, and been climbed on by generations of children. Fashioned by Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds Beach and presented as a gift to the citizens of Edmonds, the Edmonds Parks Department installed it in Brackett’s Landing Park adjacent to the jetty.

But no piece of wood lasts forever, and years of wind and weather ultimately took their toll. Hurley made regular visits to touch up the paint and make minor repairs, but eventually wood rot set in. After the Orca was blown over in a 2015 windstorm, Hurley conducted a major rebuild replacing more than 30 pounds of rotten wood with an estimated 90 pounds of concrete mastic. But the rot continued to spread, and last fall the dorsal fin broke off.

Hurley once again came to the rescue, bringing the Orca to his shop for yet another rebuild. But after assessing the damage and deterioration, it soon became clear that the piece had become too fragile to remain outdoors exposed to the elements and the children who (understandably) could not resist climbing on it.

Enter Jeff and Erika Barnett, owners of Edmonds Salish Sea Brewing Company. They heard about the Orca, and last fall offered their place of business as a new permanent home. (See earlier My Edmonds News story here)

And so it happened.

John Hurley completed repairs and spiffed it up with fresh paint, and a crew from Salish Sea Brewing picked it up and installed it in a place of honor in the newly opened Boathouse Tap Room in Harbor Square, where it was ceremoniously unveiled on Sunday evening.

Hurley, now 96 years old, was on hand to join in the festivities.

“I love this sculpture,” he confessed with a laugh. “While I was doing the final restoration I’d dream about it. It was always on my mind, and it would sometimes keep me awake for hours.”

The work inspired more art by Hurley, moving him to paint rocks, shells and pieces of wood that reflect the Orca motif and filled two tables at the Sunday event and were offered for sale for a very nominal price.

“I’m so pleased that we can keep this as part of the community,” said Barnett. “Since the Boathouse is also a restaurant, kids can come in and see it — but they won’t be climbing on it. It will still be there as a photo backdrop, but more importantly as a one-of-a-kind piece of our community DNA, a reminder of when we were less complex, more innocent.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel