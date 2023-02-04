Bird scene: Yellow-rumped Warbler

The Yellow-rumped Warbler is common in Western Washington, said photographer Dave Govan, who found the bird on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. “They normally eat berries and insects, but you might also see them buzzing around your yard, happy to peck at some suet,” Govan added.
