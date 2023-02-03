Reminder: Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds set for Feb. 5

Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of her Black In Edmonds listening session on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom.

Familiar faces and first-time guests “will discuss their work in the Edmonds community and across the region,” Crank said. “We will also discuss current events as well as how each of us are working to promote positive changes across mental health, consumerism, civic engagement, sports and music.

Panelists include:

Alicia Crank

Executive director, Seattle CityClub

Edmonds resident and founder, Edmonds International Women’s Day and Crank’d Up Consulting

Dedie Davis

Event planner and community volunteer

Jesse Jones

Consumer investigations reporter at KIRO 7

Richard Taylor

Mental health expert, speaker, author

Darnesha Weary

Business owner, Black Coffee Northwest, DEI expert

DJ Trunks

DJ at the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm, Seattle SeaWolves

Register via Zoom: tinyurl.com/BIEFeb2023