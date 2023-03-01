City of Edmonds terminates contract with Hand Up Project

The City of Edmonds announced Tuesday that it has terminated its contract with The Hand Up Project, which removes unauthorized encampments in compliance with environmental laws. The city said it ended the contract in light of recent information that was discovered about the organization’s founder, Robert Smiley.

The city did not elaborate on the information it had acquired, and spokesperson Kelsey Foster said there were no further details available. After the city’s announcement, The Hand Up Project Board of Directors issued a statement Tuesday that is has terminated its relationship with Smiley and his wife Theresa, and they will no longer be associated with the organization

“After a thorough review – both internally and by external third parties – any actions by Mr. Smiley were solely his and had no relation or effect on any of our community offerings,” the statement said. “While we are deeply saddened by these events, The Hand Up Project is now in a better position to execute its mission of affirming the inherent value of all people.”

The city announced in early February that it had contracted with the Lynnwood-based The Hand Up Project as part of Mayor Mike Nelson’s initiative to address homelessness. The agreement was not to exceed $25,000 per year.

However, the city said in its Tuesday press release that “the contract was on an as-needed basis and the city did not utilize the organization’s services in any capacity.” As a result, no city funds were paid to The Hand Up Project for the contract.

My Edmonds News has reached out to The Hand Up Project for additional details about Smiley’s separation from the organization but has not yet received a response.

–By Lauren Reichenbach