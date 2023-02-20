Cleo Raulerson to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s Feb. 27 meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome Cleo Raulerson, past president of the Bellevue Botanical Garden Society (BBG), as the speaker for its Monday, Feb. 27 meeting.

The Bellevue Botanical Garden has just turned 30. Raulerson will provide highlights of the garden, share recent leadership changes, and discuss how the BBG grew during the pandemic, all the while remaining a garden for quiet contemplation, a respite from the day’s challenges, and a place where you can enjoy beautiful plants.

Raulerson is a King County Master Gardener and co-chair of the BBG’s Garden d’Lights.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 N. 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.