Comcast opens new Xfinity store in Edmonds

Comcast has opened a new Xfinity store in Edmonds, located at 23623 Highway 99, Suite A, in the Aurora Marketplace complex.

The 1,425-square-foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services. Customers can sign up for services, learn more about their current services or devices, and return or acquire equipment.

People visiting Xfinity stores can also speak with sales consultants about the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with $30 per month toward their internet or mobile bills – including all Xfinity Internet plans, Xfinity Mobile and Internet Essentials.

The store has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs.

The new Edmonds Xfinity store is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.