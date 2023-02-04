Community invited to Edmonds School District Superintendent finalists forum Feb. 7

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is inviting the community to attend a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the district’s superintendent finalists will be able to introduce themselves and answer community questions.

After interviewing multiple candidates, the board has narrowed the search to two finalists: Dr. Rebecca Miner, the interim superintendent for the Edmonds School District and Dr. Concepcion Pedroza, the associate superintendent for Seattle Public Schools.

“We are very pleased with the highly-qualified candidates moving forward in our superintendent search,” said Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “We look forward to next week’s community forum where our students, families, staff and community members can learn more about them and how they can make a positive impact in our district.”

Currently serving as the district’sinterim superintendent, Miner’s prior roles include seven years as superintendent in the Shoreline School District and three years as superintendent for the White Pass School District. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University, a masters degree from Willamette University and a bachelor of arts from Lake Forest College, Illinois. Miner has served as a public educator for 30 years in roles that include classroom teacher, associate principal, special services director, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

According to a school district news release announcing the finalists, Miner believes that effective school district leaders hold themselves to a high standard, show integrity and practice accountability for student-centered systems in which adults have opportunities for professional growth as they support their students and student growth. She is experienced in using data to work collaboratively with staff, students and families toward making improvements for students.

Pedroza is the associate superintendent for the Seattle Public Schools. She has served as an administrator in Seattle since 2010, as a principal and in leadership positions at the district office. Pedroza holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Washington.

The district announcement said that Pedroza’s career is grounded by a commitment to academic excellence and educational justice. In her current role and in her former role as the director of leadership development for equity in Seattle, she demonstrated skill in designing, scaling and systematizing initiatives and programs that resulted in positive student outcomes. She believes that district leaders should focus on supporting principals and teachers in the service of improving outcomes for students.

The forum will be held at Mountlake Terrace High School and begin at 6:30 p.m. It will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. In-person attendees will be asked to fill out a paper feedback form for both of the candidates after the forum has concluded.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

According to the district’s Superintendent Search webpage, the school board will announce its selection for superintendent on Feb. 8 or 9.

— By Lauren Reichenbach