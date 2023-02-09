Compass Health to host Building Communities of Hope Gala fundraiser March 25

Compass Health will present keynote speaker Dr. Gregory Jantz of Edmonds’ The Center – A Place of Hope during its sixth-annual Building Communities of Hope Gala fundraiser on March 25.

At the event, Jantz will speak on the importance of building strong emotional resilience and its impact on creating a renewed and restored future. Proceeds from this year’s event support Compass Health’s child, youth and family services.

“Compass Health proudly serves more than 5,000 children and families annually throughout Northwest Washington and – nearly three years since the start of the pandemic – we’re continuing to see its impact on the mental health of youth, parents and other caregivers,” said Tom Sebastian, president and CEO. “Now more than ever, it’s important to reflect on lessons learned from the past to build a healthier, hopeful tomorrow. We’re excited to provide a platform for Dr. Jantz to speak on how we can achieve that brighter future together.”

From addressing trauma and addiction to creating stronger foundations, Jantz’s presentation, The Power of Resilience, will explore the seven steps necessary for building emotional resilience in the face of adversity. With the rise of mental health conditions over the past several years, Jantz will share how learning to navigate the pandemic’s hardships has helped us better prepare for future challenges.

A pioneer of whole person care, Jantz forged a new multidisciplinary treatment in the 1980s now viewed as a critical approach to improved outcomes. He is a best-selling author of 42 books and a world-renowned expert on various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and eating disorders, among others.

Jantz’s approach to whole person care aligns with Compass Health’s commitment to innovative delivery models that bring together behavioral health specialists and traditional medical providers to treat the whole person in partnership with clients.

“For Northwest Washington children, teens and families, Compass Health is the go-to provider for exceptional behavioral health care. However, its impact extends far beyond the services it provides,” said Jantz. “Through different programs, summer camps, partnerships with schools, and more, Compass Health takes a holistic approach to improve the health and well-being of our youngest community members. The impact of this work is inspiring and I’m honored to lend my support to ensure it continues.”

Sponsored by Integrated Telehealth Solutions, BNBuilders, Tulalip Tribes and CPM, this year’s event will benefit Compass Health’s child, youth and family services.

The primary beneficiaries of this year’s event include Compass Health’s:

Child and Family Outpatient Programs , which provide an array of counseling and support services to children, youth, and families that may have emotional and/or behavioral health challenges.

, which provide an array of counseling and support services to children, youth, and families that may have emotional and/or behavioral health challenges. Children’s Intensive Services/Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe), which supports children and their families in the least restrictive environment by honoring the family’s voice, choice, strengths, and natural supports.

which supports children and their families in the least restrictive environment by honoring the family’s voice, choice, strengths, and natural supports. Camp Outside the Box , a camp specifically designed for children and youth in the WISe program that gives them a chance to participate in fun summer activities while also practicing their social skills with other kids in the program.

, a camp specifically designed for children and youth in the WISe program that gives them a chance to participate in fun summer activities while also practicing their social skills with other kids in the program. The Child Advocacy Program (CAP), a program that provides therapeutic services to children and adolescents who have been sexually abused.

a program that provides therapeutic services to children and adolescents who have been sexually abused. Therapeutic Foster Parenting , a specialized foster care for children who have behavioral health challenges, often resulting from abuse and/or neglect.

, a specialized foster care for children who have behavioral health challenges, often resulting from abuse and/or neglect. Camp Mariposa, a year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth affected by substance use disorder of a family member that offers fun, traditional camp activities combined with education and support sessions led by mental health professionals and trained adult mentors.

“This night promises to be filled with joy, and I’m excited to share this moment with our community,” said Tom Kozaczynski, chief development and communications officer at Compass Health. “Our child, youth and family programs provide a lifeline to many in need, and we’re incredibly thankful for the support we receive to ensure that lifeline remains available.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.compasshealth.org/bcoh/.