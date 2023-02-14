Congressman Larsen visits future home of Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

Elected officials, volunteers and Trinity Lutheran Church staff joined U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen Monday at the Lynnwood church to celebrate fundraising progress on the planned Lynnwood Neighborhood Center to be located next door.

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell were there, as were councilmembers from other South Snohomish County cities — sharing their appreciation of Larsen’s efforts to secure $3 million in federal funding for the center. Larsen acknowledged the work that community members and the Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) have contributed to the project.

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember and VOAWW’s Vice President of Community Engagement Steve Woodard acknowledged several elected officials in attendance, including retired State Rep. Ruth Kagi and former Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Trinity Lutheran Church, which is leasing church property to the community center for a dollar per year for the next 50 years, was represented by Pastor Hector Garfias-Toledo and other church board members.

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is planned as a multigenerational, multicultural gathering space that will provide social, educational and behavioral services for families, older adults and individuals in South Snohomish County. Learn more here.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis