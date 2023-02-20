Council holding public hearing Feb. 21 on process change for minor development code amendments

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a public hearing for its Tuesday, Feb. 21 business meeting regarding a proposed new process for making minor amendments to the city’s development code.

The city’s planning and development staff briefed councilmembers on the idea at the council’s Feb. 7 business meeting. Senior Planner Mike Clugston said that currently, even minor code amendments are required to follow a lengthy process, including review by the Edmonds Planning Board. Staff is proposing a streamlined process for “frequent minor code amendments,” with the idea of presenting them to the council on a semiannual basis, via its consent agenda. Major amendments that affect policy would still go through the regular process, Clugston said.

Also on the Feb. 21 council agenda:

– A presentation and possible approval of the city’s plan to place a solar plant on top of the public safety building, which houses the city’s police station. City staff and consultants briefed the council’s parks and public works committee on that project last week.

– A presentation on 2023 carryforward budget amendment

– Discussion of a proposed ground lease agreement betwee the City of Edmonds and the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County regarding the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. That was also discussed at last week’s parks and public works committee meeting.

– An addendum to the city’s annexation agreement with Sno-Isle Libraries. The proposed change will enable the city and Sno-Isle to use the reserve fund to cover costs associated with emergency repair and renovation related a July 2022 flood that caused extensive damage.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. You can join the meeting virtually at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will hold an executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation. And even earlier that same day — at 3:30 p.m. — the council’s public Safety-planning-human services-personnel committee will hold a special meeting to discuss, among other items, staffing needs and job descriptions for the police department and human resources department. You can see that agenda here.