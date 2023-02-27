Council to hold public hearing Feb. 28 on 2023 Edmonds Climate Action Plan

A public hearing on the 2023 City of Edmonds Climate Action Plan tops the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 28 Edmonds City Council meeting.

In 2010, the city adopted a Climate Action Plan (CAP) to substantially reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Starting in 2018, local consultants were hired to prepare a new GHG inventory and to advise the city on updating its CAP. This plan focuses on the most important steps Edmonds can take to address climate change. According to an executive summary of the plan, available here, “the most important finding of this update to Edmonds’ CAP is that the Edmonds community has not kept pace with its goals to reduce GHG emissions. To avert the worst harm from global climate change, we must achieve an even more ambitious rate of emissions reduction.”

Also on the council agenda for Feb. 28:

– A proposal to hire a consultant, at an estimated cost of $125,000, to provide on-call stormwater review services on private development projects.

– An update on the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature, with a focus on Edmonds’ high-priority projects.

– A discussion regarding reinstatement of the Edmonds Salary Commission, which determines the salaries of elected officials.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can attend remotely by clicking on this link https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or you can listen by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.