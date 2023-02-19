Dawg Outfitters partnering with Reading with Rover at Rogue Feb. 25

Launching their first in-store presence, Dawg Outfitters will have their one-of-a-kind UW hoodies available at Rogue in downtown Edmonds beginning Saturday, Feb. 25 — and families can register their child to read with a therapy dog that same day.
Dawg Outfitters was founded by University of Washington senior and Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate Madeline Oliver.
Register here for an opportunity for your child to read with a dog from Reading with Rover between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Spots are limited.
Learn more on Facebook here.
Rogue is located at 112 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.
