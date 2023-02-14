Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation funds 19 visual arts instruction grants at local schools

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has announced the names of Edmonds School District schools that are receivin art instruction grant awards.
These annual grants fund many visual arts-related projects and curriculum-based programming in the school district. They include museum field trips, visiting artists, art supplies and equipment, and continuing education for instructors.
Each fall, any teacher and/or school may apply for financial assistance to support their programs. 2022-23 award recipients include:
Alderwood Middle School – Exploring Clay, $1,200
Cedar Way Elementary- Clay Days supplies $1,500
College Place Middle School- Drying racks for artwork and 3D Art Elective, $1,200
Edmonds Woodway High School- Garden Pole Installation, $1,500
Hazelwood Elementary- Watercolor supplies for collaborative project, $855
Hilltop Elementary- Vision Mural supplies, $1,500
Lynndale Elementary- Mobile drying racks for art, $770
Lynnwood High School- Visiting Photographer Talk and Critique, $195
Maplewood School- Visiting artists for mural project, $1,500
Mountlake Terrace Elementary- Public Garden Art Projects, $1,500
Mountlake Terrace High School- Art/Tech Wing Courtyard project, $1,467
Meadowdale High School- Frye Art Museum visit, $529
Meadowdale High School- Raku firing, $1,062
Oak Heights Elementary- Mother bird ceramic project, $500
Oak Heights Elementary- Rainbow Owls project, $300
Oak Height Elementary- Fall Trees project, $800
Oak Heights Elementary- Since Time Immemorial ceramic project, $900
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to education
and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation gifts more than
$80,000 annually in the form of scholarships, grants, public art installations, and large special
community projects.
The annual Edmonds Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to realize its mission. The public can see over 1100 Edmonds School District student art pieces at the Festival in the Student Art Exhibit each Father’s Day weekend.
Please visit https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/ to learn more and support the Foundation’s mission to support and enrich art in our community.
