Edmonds Booktalk: Little books for the ‘littlest month’

The ‘littlest’ month is a great time for a list of all the cute little books that we have in the shop!

All of a sudden it seems like there are all kinds of cute and beautiful little books – but, aside from being legit cute – most of them come from award winning authors and some are award-winning books! Here is a partial list. And need I mention – “cute” is completely gift-able!

Alphabetical by author:

Afghan Women: “My Pen Is the Wing of a Bird: New Fiction” by 18 Afghan Women .

. Hiro Arikawa : “Traveling Cat Chronicles.”

: “Traveling Cat Chronicles.” Jonathan Bate (Editor): “English Romantic Poets: Everyman’s Library Pocket Poets Series”.

(Editor): “English Romantic Poets: Everyman’s Library Pocket Poets Series”. Mary Beard : “Women & Power: A Manifesto.”

: “Women & Power: A Manifesto.” Becky Chambers : “A Psalm for the Wild-Built: Monk & Robot #1;” “A Prayer for the Crown-Shy: Monk and Robot #2.”

: “A Psalm for the Wild-Built: Monk & Robot #1;” “A Prayer for the Crown-Shy: Monk and Robot #2.” Ta-Nehisi Coates: “Between the World and Me.”

“Between the World and Me.” Ken Follett : “Notre-Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals.”

: “Notre-Dame: A Short History of the Meaning of Cathedrals.” Sara Freeman : “Tides.”

: “Tides.” Amanda Gorman : “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country.”

: “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country.” Louise Glück: “Marigold and Rose: A Fiction.”

“Marigold and Rose: A Fiction.” Annette Gordon-Reed :” On Juneteenth.”

:” On Juneteenth.” Alix E. Harrow : “A Mirror Mended (Fractured Fables)”; “A Spindle Splintered (Fractured Fables)”.

: “A Mirror Mended (Fractured Fables)”; “A Spindle Splintered (Fractured Fables)”. Claire Keegan: “Small Things Like These;” “Foster.”

“Small Things Like These;” “Foster.” Toshikazu Kawaguchi : “Before the Coffee Gets Cold;” “Tales from the Cafe;” “Before Your Memory Fades.”

: “Before the Coffee Gets Cold;” “Tales from the Cafe;” “Before Your Memory Fades.” Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Reeve Lindbergh : “Gift from the Sea: 50th Anniversary Edition.”

: “Gift from the Sea: 50th Anniversary Edition.” Madeline Miller : “Galatea: A Short Story.”

: “Galatea: A Short Story.” Toni Morrison : “The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom;” ”The Origin of Others,” foreword by Ta-Nehisi Coates; “Recitatif.”

: “The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom;” ”The Origin of Others,” foreword by Ta-Nehisi Coates; “Recitatif.” Robert MacFarlane, Jackie Morris : “The Lost Spells.”

: “The Lost Spells.” Jackie Morris : “The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings;” “Wild Swans.”

: “The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings;” “Wild Swans.” Northwest Know-How : “Beer” by Jacob Uitti, Jake Stoumbos; “Trees” by Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole; “Beaches” by Rena Priest, Jake Stoumbos.

: “Beer” by Jacob Uitti, Jake Stoumbos; “Trees” by Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole; “Beaches” by Rena Priest, Jake Stoumbos. Neil Ratliff : “Seattle Cocktails: An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by the Emerald City.”

: “Seattle Cocktails: An Elegant Collection of Over 100 Recipes Inspired by the Emerald City.” Roger Rosenblatt: “Cold Moon: On Life, Love, and Responsibility.”

“Cold Moon: On Life, Love, and Responsibility.” Patti Smith: “Book of Days.”

“Book of Days.” Helene Tursten: “An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good.”

Recent book releases of note:

“Sam” by Allegra Goodman. This unforgettable portrait of coming-of-age offers subtle yet powerful reflections on class, parenthood, addiction, lust, and the irrepressible power of dreams.

Staff recommended: ~Michelle.

“The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins. As kids, Emily and Chess were inseparable. But by their 30s, their bond has been strained by the demands of their adult lives. So when Chess suggests a girls’ trip to Italy, Emily jumps at the chance to reconnect with her best friend.

“The Maid” by Nita Prose. In paperback.

For Young Adults. “The Stolen Heir” by Holly Black. The wildly prolific Holly Black — winner of a Nebula Award and a Newbery Honor — returns to the world of Elfhame in this first book of a new duology.

“Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor. Five people are dead in the surreal aftermath of a violent 3 a.m. incident in New Delhi. From here, the sprawling crime fiction epic only gets deeper and darker. Great review here. New York Times recommended title for January.

“The Bandit Queens: A Novel” by Parini Shroff. A young Indian woman finds the false rumors that she killed her husband surprisingly useful–until other women in the village start asking for her help getting rid of their own husbands–in this razor-sharp debut. Washington Post recommended for January.

“Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. With its raw, unflinching honesty, this is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief. New York Times recommended title for January.

“Hell Bent: Alex Stern #2” by Leigh Bardugo. Wealth. Power. Murder. Magic. The Ivy League is going straight to hell in the sequel to the smash bestseller “Ninth House.” New York Times recommended title for January. And PNBA bestseller.

“Everybody Knows” by Jordan Harper. Welcome to Mae Pruett’s Los Angeles, where “Nobody talks. But everybody whispers.” Washington Post recommended for January.

“The Shards” by Bret Easton Ellis. A sensational new novel that tracks a group of privileged Los Angeles high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city.

“The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin. From the legendary music producer, a master at helping people connect with the wellsprings of their creativity comes a beautifully crafted book many years in the making that offers that same deep wisdom to all of us. PNBA bestseller.

“How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix. The scary story maestro broadcasts on a very specific frequency between horror and humor. Why did they cover all the mirrors? And why is the attic door nailed shut? New York Times recommended title for January. PNBA bestseller.

“The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. The latest exciting addition to their Pendergast series. In this book, FBI Special Agent Pendergast and Constance Greene face their most complicated case yet.

“Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People” by Tracy Kidder. The powerful story of an inspiring doctor who made a difference, by helping to create a program to care for Boston’s homeless community. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

“The Chinese Groove” by Kathryn Ma. Shelley Zheng doesn’t have much to his name other than his eternal optimism. An 18-year-old immigrant from China’s Yunnan province, he was sent to stay with a purportedly successful uncle in the United States… complications ensue. Ma’s uplifting tale of the good-hearted dreamer will appeal to those wanting to boost their spirits. New York Times recommended title for January. And Washington Post January recommends.

“How to Be a (Young) Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone. The latest version of the ground-breaking book serves as a guide for teens seeking a way forward in acknowledging, identifying, and dismantling racism and injustice.

“Maame” by Jessica George. Born and raised in London to Ghanaian parents, Jessica George writes with wisdom and wit in this debut novel about the liminal space between cultures.

“Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” by Elle Cosimano. The third book in the series might be the most hilarious and suspenseful one yet.

“Chain of Thorns” by Cassandra Clare. James and Cordelia must save London–and their marriage–in this thrilling and highly anticipated conclusion to the Last Hours series from the bestselling author. Chain of Thorns is a Shadowhunters novel.

“Exiles” by Jane Harper. From the award winning author comes a captivating mystery about a missing mother.

“I love Jane Harper’s Australia-based mysteries.” –Stephen King. PNBA bestseller.

Books of note being released in February:

“Victory City” by Salman Rushdie. The epic tale of a woman who breathes a fantastical empire into existence, only to be consumed by it over the centuries — from the transcendent imagination of Booker Prize–winning, internationally bestselling author. Chosen February Recommends by the New York Times. February 7, 2023.

“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes. A story of mix-ups, mess-ups and making the most of second chances, this is the new novel from the bestselling author. February 7, 2023.

“Stone Blind: A Novel” by Natalie Haynes. Chosen February Noteworthy by the Washington Post. February 7, 2023.

“VenCo: A Novel” by Cherie Dimaline. Chosen February Noteworthy by the Washington Post. February 7, 2023.

“Our Share of Night: A Novel” by Mariana Enriquez, Megan McDowell (Translated by), Pablo Gerardo Camacho (Illustrator). Chosen February Recommends by the New York Times. February 7, 2023.

“Every Man a King” by Walter Mosley. Another must-read novel from the bestselling mystery author. In this second novel following former NYPD investigator Joe King Oliver, Joe is approached by a friend of the family with a tough assignment. White nationalist Alfred Xavier Quiller has been accused of murder and selling sensitive information to the Russians. As Joe gets closer to uncovering the truth, he finds himself and everyone he loves directly in the line of danger. February 21, 2023.

“Sink: A Memoir” by Joseph Earl Thomas. A brilliant and brilliantly different” (Kiese Laymon), wrenching and redemptive coming-of-age memoir about the difficulty of growing up in a hazardous home and the glory of finding salvation in geek culture. Chosen February Noteworthy by the Washington Post. Chosen February Recommends by the New York Times. February 21, 2023.

“I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai. From the author of “The Great Believers” this follows a 40-something mom as she returns to teach at her childhood boarding school, site of a terrible tragedy. Part murder mystery, part character study, Makkai’s book is one of the season’s most anticipated. February 21, 2023.

“Never Never” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher. From two bestselling authors comes a gripping New Adult romance. Charlie and Silas have been in love since they were fourteen years old—so why can’t they remember it? A suspense-filled romantic thriller that will leave readers breathless and believing in the power of love. February 28, 2023.

“Enchantment” by Katherine May. From the bestselling author of “Wintering,” an invitation to rediscover the feelings of awe and wonder available to us all. Chosen February Noteworthy by the Washington Post. February 28, 2023.

“On Island Time: A Traveler’s Atlas: Illustrated Adventures on and around the Islands of Washington and British Columbia” by Chandler O’Leary. February 28, 2023. A lovely new book from the local author and artist. Excerpt in Pacific Northwest Magazine, here.

“Your Driver Is Waiting” by Priya Guns. In this electrifyingly fierce and funny social satire — a gender-flipped reboot of the iconic 1970s film Taxi Driver — a ride-share driver is barely holding it together on the hunt for love, dignity, and financial security … until she decides she’s done waiting. February 28, 2023.

