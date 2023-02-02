Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund helps Walnut Street Coffee

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund presented a donation to downtown Edmonds’ Walnut Street Coffee, which suffered a broken window recently during an attempted burglary.

“Unexpected misfortunes like this are costly and can be a big hit to small businesses,” the chamber noted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “We were able to swiftly award a grant to cover the cost of their window repair,” the Facebook post added.

Donations of any size are welcome to keep the WISH Fund going strong the next time misfortune hits an Edmonds business. Learn more at edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund.