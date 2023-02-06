Edmonds City Council set Feb. 7 to consider use of traffic cameras in school zones

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 business meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposal by the Edmonds Police Department to deploy automated traffic safety cameras in city school zones and school walk areas.

The measure calls for the installation of five such cameras citywide, although the locations are not specified in the accompany materials.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– Reviewing a proposal to create a new process for making minor amendments to the city’s development code.

– Authorizing Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an intergency agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for a fiscal year 2023 planning grant. The agreement “primarily covers work related to the Comprehensive Plan Equity and Climate Gap Analysis and Everyone’s Edmonds community visioning process, and would allow the city to be reimbursed for consultant assistance that occurred earlier in FY2023,” the council agenda memo states.

– A project update on the city’s wastewater treatment plant carbon recovery process.

– A debrief on the city council’s Jan. 27 retreat.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can join the meeting virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can access by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to its 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will meet at 5:45 p.m. in executive session, closed to the public, to discuss pending or potential litigation and collective bargaining strategy.