Edmonds Civic Roundtable to host annual meeting Feb. 27

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will hold its annual meeting Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The meeting is open to the public. Neil Tibbott, Edmonds City Council president, will be the featured speaker.

The business meeting will include:

Accomplishments for 2022

Program committee report

Finance and administration report

Membership report

Nominating committee report and election of new board members

Announcement of goals for 2023

Council President Tibbott’s presentation will include:

The goals for city council developed during the recent city council retreat

The value of divergent views in the legislative process

State housing legislation

City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan

Highway 99 development

Other statewide legislation that may affect Edmonds

There will be time for questions and group discussion following Tibbott’s remarks.

Register here to participate. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the meeting.

To learn more or become a member of ECR, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.