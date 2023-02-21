Edmonds Civic Roundtable to host annual meeting Feb. 27

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will hold its annual meeting Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
The meeting is open to the public. Neil Tibbott, Edmonds City Council president, will be the featured speaker.
The business meeting will include:
- Accomplishments for 2022
- Program committee report
- Finance and administration report
- Membership report
- Nominating committee report and election of new board members
- Announcement of goals for 2023
Council President Tibbott’s presentation will include:
- The goals for city council developed during the recent city council retreat
- The value of divergent views in the legislative process
- State housing legislation
- City of Edmonds Comprehensive Plan
- Highway 99 development
- Other statewide legislation that may affect Edmonds
There will be time for questions and group discussion following Tibbott’s remarks.
Register here to participate. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the meeting.
To learn more or become a member of ECR, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.
