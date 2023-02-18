Edmonds College recertifies its designation as a Leader College by Achieving the Dream 

Edmonds College has recertified its designation as a Leader College by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of equity and mobility in their communities. Edmonds College first became a Leader College in 2017.

“Our doors are open to all,” said Edmonds President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We are committed to promoting a diverse and globally minded community that celebrates our backgrounds while working towards achieving academic success for all.”

Leader Colleges play an important role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices within the ATD Network and across higher education. Leader Colleges are recognized for the quality of their work in whole-college reform, resulting in increased completion rates for all students. Leader Colleges develop innovative ways to work with other colleges to share knowledge and facilitate an exchange of ideas about evidence-based reform strategies.

Edmonds College is part of the ATD Network, comprised of more than 300 colleges committed to advancing equity and supporting student success at their institutions and throughout their communities. Edmonds College has been a member of the ATD Network since 2011.