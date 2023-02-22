Edmonds College to host Black History Month celebration on Feb. 22

Edmonds College will host a Black History Month 2023 Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The event is open to the public and free.
The theme of the celebration is Black Resistance in Higher Education: Success, Obstacles, and Improvements. During the event, Black excellence in poetry and dance will be celebrated, along with the Black student experience at the college.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.