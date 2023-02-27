Edmonds Diversity Commission to meet March 1

The Edmonds Diversity Commission will meet Wednesday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m.

This is a hybrid meeting and the public is invited to join in person at the Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall – 3rd Floor, 121 5th Ave. N. or via Zoom. Meeting ID: 980 7199 9699 Passcode: 963195

The meeting agenda includes a presentation from Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser on city parks accessibility, a debrief on the commission’s recent retreat, and further discussion of a possible name change.

You can see the complete agenda here.