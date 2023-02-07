Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work

American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do.

Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and Elshult just appeared at the Edmonds Rotary Club, and will be at the following upcoming events:

Feb. 9: Women Newcomers Presentation, Spaghetti Factory, Lynnwood

March 8: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Community Center, Shoreline

March 11: Northgate Barnes and Nobles, Seattle

March 12: Swedish Club, Seattle

March 18: Alderwood Barnes and Nobles, Lynnwood

Want Keb to come visit with your community group and get an inside view of what goes on behind the scenes in K9 search and rescue? . Make contact via the website or send a message on Facebook.