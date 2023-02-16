Edmonds mayor, city council ask legislators to ‘abandon’ housing bills

In a strongly worded letter to state legislators who represent Edmonds, Mayor Mike Nelson and City Council President Neil Tibbott asked lawmakers Tuesday to “abandon” proposed housing bills now under consideration. Local officials, the letter said, are in the best position to make housing decisions for their own communities. (Read more about this issue in our previous story here.)

The letter from Nelson and Tibbott refers to House Bill 1110 and its companion Senate Bill 5190, and Senate Bill 5466 and companion House Bill 1517, which are now in committee for consideration. HB 1110/SB 5190 would increasing middle housing in areas traditionally dedicated to single-family detached housing. SB 5466/HB 1517, meanwhile, would create allow mid-sized apartment buildings within three-quarters of a mile of transit stops with frequent service, and larger buildings within a quarter-mile of light rail stations and ferry terminals.

The goal of these bills, the letter notes, “is to expand the range of available housing options to accommodate population growth in our region. And we support that goal. However, we are concerned that both Bills apparently preempt the ability of local municipalities to determine how that goal should be implemented in their jurisdictions.”

Instead, the letter urges elected officials “to consider revising upward the Growth Management Act housing targets and allow the cities, who are most familiar with local conditions, to develop nuanced zoning changes that are in alignment with the state’s vision of increased housing capacity.”



The letter also states that a supermajority of Edmonds city councilmembers (the Dec. 6, 2022 vote was 6-1 with Councilmember Paine voting no) adopted Resolution No. 1510, which expresses “a strong desire for continued local control of zoning decisions. We must consider our aging infrastructure, public safety and schools as we determine how and where to accommodate additional density.”

You can read the complete letter below:

February 14, 2023

Senator Marko Liias

Senator Jesse Salomon

Representative Strom Peterson

Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self

Representative Cindy Ryu

Representative Lauren Davis

Dear Legislators:

We are writing to you today to express our concerns about HB 1110, its companion bill SB 5190, and SB 5466 and its companion bill HB 1517, which are currently in committee for consideration in 2023. The goal of these Bills is to expand the range of available housing options to accommodate population growth in our region. And we support that goal. However, we are concerned that both Bills apparently preempt the ability of local municipalities to determine how that goal should be implemented in their jurisdictions.

We propose instead…

We urge our elected officials to consider revising upward the Growth Management Act housing targets and allow the cities, who are most familiar with local conditions, to develop nuanced zoning changes that are in alignment with the state’s vision of increased housing capacity.

Edmonds, like most Washington cities, is proceeding with work on its Comprehensive Plan—of which land use and zoning are key components. We are confident our skilled staff, working with City Council, can develop well-conceived plans to drive the additional housing options in Edmonds.

Please consider removing the mandates in these bills regarding zoning. Instead, we strongly believe adjustments to GMA targets are a far better approach, with a clear expectation for all cities that those targets must be met within a specified time. If the targets are not met by any particular cities, the state could retain the discretion to mandate the zoning criteria in the two bills for the cities not meeting the targets on a voluntary basis.

Our Council Resolution…

Edmonds citizens have spoken loudly and clearly about their opposition to preempting local jurisdiction of single-family zones. A recent survey of Edmonds citizens showed well over 75% want single family zoning guidelines to be preserved. On December 6, 2022, a supermajority of Edmonds City Council adopted Resolution No. 1510, consistent with our constituents’ clear guidance (see attached) expressing a strong desire for continued local control of zoning decisions. We must consider our aging infrastructure, public safety, and schools as we determine how and where to accommodate additional density.

Edmonds knows best how to guide its growth …

Edmonds has easily met existing state-specified Growth Management Act housing targets for decades and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

We currently have the highest percentage of multi-family dwellings in Snohomish County impacting classroom capacity, pedestrian safety, and fire services.

Edmonds’ wastewater treatment plant has limited capacity and we will need to consider how capacity issues can be addressed as local population growth and housing density are accommodated.

Edmonds is squarely focused on maintaining and improving the quality of our local environment through enhanced tree canopy management, reduction in greenhouse gasses, sustainability, enhanced management of our streams/watersheds, protection of urban wildlife, etc. and is committed to ensuring those elements are properly addressed as we consider how to accommodate increased housing supply/density. Without nuanced local planning, these priorities can be undermined by a broad-gauge up zoning mandate.

In conclusion…

We strongly believe that elected officials at the City level are in the best position to understand our environmental issues like topography, watersheds, and urban forestry. These considerations need be balanced at a local level if they are to be preserved. Statewide legislation focused on increasing density on a broad base simply can’t be sensitive to these local zoning issues.

Please abandon bills HB1110 / SB5190 and SB5466 / HB1517 and use the Comprehensive Planning process to achieve Growth Management goals.

Mayor Mike Nelson

Council President Neil Tibbott

Attachment: Edmonds Resolution No. 1510