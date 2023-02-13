Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announces he’s running for reelection

First-term Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson has announced that he will seek a second term in office.

“I ran for mayor to ensure that Edmonds residents were heard and their priorities addressed,” said Nelson. “I am so proud of what we have since accomplished, investing in safety, health, opportunity and equity across our communities– protecting our quality of life and positioning our city for the future.”

Nelson was first elected in 2019 following four years on the Edmonds City Council. So far, he has one opponent. Retired business owner and former Edmonds Planning Board member Mike Rosen announced in early December he would be running for mayor. Assuming three or more mayoral candidates file for election in May, the primary election would be in August, with the top two candidates advancing to the November general election.

In a Monday morning news release announcing his relection campaign, Nelson pointed to public safety and addressing the homelessness crisis as areas of emphasis in his first term. He cited the hiring of new police officers and the city’s first female police chief and the expansion of human services, fire and first responder services.

“As mayor, I have made the health and safety of our city my priority,’ said Nelson. “We have funded seven more officers, improved training, and now require body cameras for more transparency and accountability. We have also hired two more firefighters per shift to improve response times, and created a new human services program with its own dedicated social worker to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Nelson said that one way he is investing in neighborhoods is his work to make Edmonds streets more walkable and safe.

“I believe our city must adapt to the changing needs of our residents in how they use our roadways,” he said. “Prioritizing the building of more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, quadrupling the pedestrian safety budget, starting a school speed enforcement program and proposing a new multi-use trail to connect our parks and schools demonstrate some of the actions I have taken to help our most vulnerable reach their destination unharmed.”

Describing himself as a longtime advocate for Edmonds’ unique downtown and small businesses, Nelson said he is especially proud of his work to protect businesses during the pandemic, and his support for local jobs and economic growth.

He noted the establishment of his “Walkable Main Street” initiative early in the pandemic, with the goal of providing a place where pedestrians can gather outdoors safely, and creation of outdoor dining areas “that helped keep our local restaurants going. “We are continuing many of these innovations in our downtown core, while investing in historically underserved areas like Highway 99, bringing jobs and encouraging business growth in the Uptown area. Building a city– and local economy– that works for all of us will continue to be my focus in the years ahead.”

Protecting Edmonds’ parks and open spaces, while engaging in bigger conservation issues like Puget Sound restoration and climate change, are parts of Nelson’s record that he hopes to build upon in a second term.

“Our parks and open spaces help define our city, and quality of life,” Nelson said. “I’m excited that we have not only improved existing parks and playgrounds, but identified new open space and park locations, and created a dedicated fund to secure them. I remain dedicated to a fully functional Edmonds Marsh that protects salmon and filters water, as well as implementing our city’s Climate Action Plan.”

The mayor also said he is committed to regional coordination and leadership, and will look to work more with local, county and state government partners to address issues related to growth, behavioral health and public safety in the coming years.

“I want to continue in this job because we are just getting started on so many important local projects and priorities,” Nelson said. “I’ve worked hard to build the trust and relationships needed to deliver resources to help our families and businesses, while addressing broader regional issues. I’m passionate about our Edmonds communities and the future of our city, and look forward to sharing my vision with voters in the months ahead, while always listening to the priorities and concerns of all of our residents.”

