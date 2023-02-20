Edmonds Planning Board to hold retreat Feb. 22

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold its annual retreat starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Edmonds City Hall’s third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N.

This is a hybrid meeting. Board members will be offered Open Public Meetings Act training at 6 p.m. with the remainder of the agenda starting at 7 p.m.

Also on the agenda:

Planning 101: The Growth Management Act and Comprehensive Planning, a presentation by Joe Tovar, FAICP

City of Edmonds Planning and Development 2023 Work Plan, roles and responsibilities

Here is the Zoom link for those attending online: https://edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/s/89826589266. Passcode: 545705

Webinar ID: 898 2658 9266.

Or call in via telephone at 253-205-0468 or 253-215-8782

You can see the complete agenda here.