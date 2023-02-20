Edmonds Planning Board to hold retreat Feb. 22

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold its annual retreat starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Edmonds City Hall’s third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N.
This is a hybrid meeting. Board members will be offered Open Public Meetings Act training at 6 p.m. with the remainder of the agenda starting at 7 p.m.
Also on the agenda:
Planning 101: The Growth Management Act and Comprehensive Planning, a presentation by Joe Tovar, FAICP
City of Edmonds Planning and Development 2023 Work Plan, roles and responsibilities
Here is the Zoom link for those attending online: https://edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/s/89826589266. Passcode: 545705
Webinar ID: 898 2658 9266.
Or call in via telephone at 253-205-0468 or 253-215-8782
You can see the complete agenda here.
Thanks for Zooming this Planning Board. I am looking forward to this. Its funny to me that I always before paying attention visualized a retreat as a resort where everyone sat around in lounge chairs and had some refreshments and chatted about Oh my what should we do?? Ha. Apparently none of you get much privacy at all. So anyway see ya Wednesday. You should dress in my fantasy resort retreat attire! Bring Lounge Chairs. I dare ya!
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.