Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 1-6, 2023

Feb. 1

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.

18400 block 76th Avenue West: A business owner reported an unpaid balance for services rendered.

17500 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police arrested a man on an Edmonds warrant. The man was taken into custody and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block Highway 99: Items were stolen from a department store.

22000 block 98th Place West. Mail theft reported with a suspect description and vehicle license plate provided.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Unknown suspects in a vehicle threw objects at a man along the roadway.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: An unknown male approached and spoke to a juvenile student at a school.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was reported as missing by a family member who lives out of state. No contact has been made since November 2022.

18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman located an apparent GPS tracker in her vehicle and suspects her significant other of placing it there.

8600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A child’s electric scooter was stolen from outside of a friend’s house.

Feb. 2

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A report of a suspicous male using a building exterior electrical outlet resulted in a warrant arrest.

20800 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight and property stolen.

20800 block 80th Avenue West: A large pile of mail was collected from the side of the road.

20700 block 81st Avenue West: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen overnight. The suspect is associated with a ’90s four-door sedan.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: Packages were stolen shortly after being delivered to a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made a traffic stop on a possible felony warrant subject. The driver turned out to be the subject’s brother. The driver was issued a traffic ticket and released.

20400 block 78th Place West: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen overnight.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and stereo equipment stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for a narcotics investigation.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: An Edmonds warrant suspect was arrested by another agency. Edmonds PD took custody and the subject was booked into jail.

Feb. 3

22000 block Highway 99: Police were asked to perform a welfare check on an unconscious female, with a fentanyl overdose suspected. Naloxone was administered and the patient was transported to the hospital.

23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifted items from a grocery store. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.

100 block West Dayton Street: A business advertising account was hacked and charges were made.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile with behavioral health issues called 911 to report his mother was threatening him.

17800 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood police with recovery of a stolen vehicle, which rammed a police vehicle during its flight.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Edmonds PD took custody of an Edmonds felony warrant suspect arrested by another agency.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from an apartment complex after complaints of dumping trash in the parking lot.

23400 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop and was not located.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was threated by a juvenile in a neighboring apartment unit after a request to keep their noise down.

21100 block Highway 99: A citizen report of a possible DUI resulted in an arrest.

400 block Main Street: Keys found on sidewalk were turned in for safekeeping.

21900 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred in a parking lot after a vehicle was driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle and driver were not identified.

Feb. 4

800 block Birch Street: A husband and wife engaged in a verbal argument.

21400 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD for a domestic violence incident that resulted in an arrest.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile was arrested for assaulting their parent.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: Residents reported a disturbance but one of the involved parties left prior to police arrival. No assault occurred.

23800 block Highway 99: A man eluded police during an attempted traffic stop.

1200 block Skyline Drive: A woman was arrested for trespassing after being previously trespassed from parents’ residence.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for unlawful transit conduct.

Feb. 5

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle was prowled with miscellaneous items taken.

23300 block Highway 99: Police and fire were dispatched to an overdose along the highway. A man died at the scene.

23700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a combative subject.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect broke the front passenger window of a vehicle; nothing was believed stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and attempted to steal it. The suspect also stole multiple items.

21900 block Highway 99: The reporting party’s vehicle was prowled while he was shopping.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a business.

22200 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot. The suspect was identified through video and criminal charges were referred.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken and clothing taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A clothing retailer reported a $1,700 theft.

23800 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her adult daughter.

22900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen, with possible suspect information from video footage.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A report of a physical assault between an estranged husband and wife led to a verbal domestic report.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a department store.

Feb. 6

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect left a restaurant without paying for a meal.

7700 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence driveway sometime overnight.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from behind a store counter and left in a vehicle with no license plate. The suspect and vehicle were not located.

16900 block 73rd Place West: A key pad for HOA gate access was damaged.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to behavioral health concerns involving a juvenile.

700 block Driftwood Place: An unknown person attempted to open a car door in a private driveway.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the yard of a residence.

20200 block 87th Avenue West: A subject’s information was used to open unauthorized lines of credit.

16000 block 75th Place West: Reporting party’s garden statue of two children on a teeter-totter was stolen. Another statue was tipped over.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle door handle was damaged.

22900 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was reported.