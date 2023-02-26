Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 14-20, 2023

Feb. 14
8900 block Main Street: A juvenile son was assaulted by his mother. The mother was arrested and booked into jail.
20300 block 92nd Avenue West: Victim was notified of fraudulent activity on a bank credit card.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was sexually assaulted by a known suspect.
22100 block Highway 99: Subject damaged property and assaulted an employee at a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for first-degree criminal trespass after he returned to a business where he had been previously trespassed.
21900 block Highway 99: A man said suspects took his gold chain necklace off his person and fled in an unidentified vehicle.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Parents got into an argument with their juvenile son.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A couple had an argument, which became physical. The male was arrested for fourth-degree assault but charges were referred because he was a juvenile
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported receiving inappropriate photos from a man. The man’s information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.
Feb. 15
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Roommates got into an argument; no assault occured.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect atttempted to steal a vehicle at an apartment complex.
800 block Main Street: A car window was broken out but no known theft.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown subject wrote a threatening message in a school bathroom.
22500 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a store with merchadise. Police were unable to locate him during an area search.
Feb. 16
1400 block 9th Avenue North: Unknown suspect(s) burglarized a construction site, stole property and damaged other property.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found money was entered into evidence for safekeeping.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was arrested for theft.
23600 block 78th Place West: A parent found a BB gun in their childs closet. The item was turned over to police for destruction.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Subjects got into a disagreement and both subjects threatened each other.
8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: A subject’s partner had money transferred out of their business account to an account that they do not have access to.
9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A subject trying to sell a vehicle received a fraudulent check.
1100 block A Avenue South: Police made a behavioral health contact.
Feb. 17
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown subject damaged power supply equipment to an apartment.
22100 block Highway 99: A man stole tools from a hardware store. The suspect was later located and cited for theft.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A school staff member was assaulted by a student.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman received a threatening letter in the mail.
7800 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject reported their banking information was compromised.
22500 block Highway 99: A welfare check was requested for a man talking to himself. Police made contact and the subject was ultimately arrested for an outstanding warrant.
9900 block Edmonds Way: An irate customer made violent statements to store employee.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject who was trespassed from a location after a theft was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly female was arrested for assaulting her adult son. The arrestee was transferred to a medical facility for mental health concerns in lieu of booking.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: A juvenile threatened another juvenile at school. The incident was referred for social services.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.
22200 block Highway 99: A nephew and uncle were engaged in verbal arguement.
23400 block Highway 99: A citizen reported a DUI. Officers captured the suspect after he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.
8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A resident observed a subject inside a fully fenced backyard. The suspect fled upon seeing the resident and was not apprehended.
Feb. 18
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
22700 block 105th Avenue West: A father reported that his juvenile daughter may have been sexually assaulted by a male student.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store and left on foot.
23900 block Highway 99: A family who stayed at motel damaged property before leaving.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from department store. He was located and arrested for theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile assaulted an adult during a large gathering in a parking lot. No criminal charges were desired.
Feb. 19
20000 block 81st Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.
Feb. 20
Pine Street/Edmonds Way: Police performed a welfare check on occupied vehicle parked overnight and determined it was an unhoused mother. Resources including temporary lodging were provided.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.