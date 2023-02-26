Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 14-20, 2023

Feb. 14

8900 block Main Street: A juvenile son was assaulted by his mother. The mother was arrested and booked into jail.

20300 block 92nd Avenue West: Victim was notified of fraudulent activity on a bank credit card.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was sexually assaulted by a known suspect.

22100 block Highway 99: Subject damaged property and assaulted an employee at a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for first-degree criminal trespass after he returned to a business where he had been previously trespassed.

21900 block Highway 99: A man said suspects took his gold chain necklace off his person and fled in an unidentified vehicle.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Parents got into an argument with their juvenile son.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A couple had an argument, which became physical. The male was arrested for fourth-degree assault but charges were referred because he was a juvenile

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported receiving inappropriate photos from a man. The man’s information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 15

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Roommates got into an argument; no assault occured.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect atttempted to steal a vehicle at an apartment complex.

800 block Main Street: A car window was broken out but no known theft.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown subject wrote a threatening message in a school bathroom.

22500 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a store with merchadise. Police were unable to locate him during an area search.

Feb. 16

1400 block 9th Avenue North: Unknown suspect(s) burglarized a construction site, stole property and damaged other property.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found money was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was arrested for theft.

23600 block 78th Place West: A parent found a BB gun in their childs closet. The item was turned over to police for destruction.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Subjects got into a disagreement and both subjects threatened each other.

8700 block 182nd Place Southwest: A subject’s partner had money transferred out of their business account to an account that they do not have access to.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A subject trying to sell a vehicle received a fraudulent check.

1100 block A Avenue South: Police made a behavioral health contact.

Feb. 17

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown subject damaged power supply equipment to an apartment.

22100 block Highway 99: A man stole tools from a hardware store. The suspect was later located and cited for theft.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A school staff member was assaulted by a student.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman received a threatening letter in the mail.

7800 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject reported their banking information was compromised.

22500 block Highway 99: A welfare check was requested for a man talking to himself. Police made contact and the subject was ultimately arrested for an outstanding warrant.

9900 block Edmonds Way: An irate customer made violent statements to store employee.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who was trespassed from a location after a theft was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly female was arrested for assaulting her adult son. The arrestee was transferred to a medical facility for mental health concerns in lieu of booking.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: A juvenile threatened another juvenile at school. The incident was referred for social services.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.

22200 block Highway 99: A nephew and uncle were engaged in verbal arguement.

23400 block Highway 99: A citizen reported a DUI. Officers captured the suspect after he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A resident observed a subject inside a fully fenced backyard. The suspect fled upon seeing the resident and was not apprehended.

Feb. 18

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

22700 block 105th Avenue West: A father reported that his juvenile daughter may have been sexually assaulted by a male student.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store and left on foot.

23900 block Highway 99: A family who stayed at motel damaged property before leaving.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from department store. He was located and arrested for theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile assaulted an adult during a large gathering in a parking lot. No criminal charges were desired.

Feb. 19

20000 block 81st Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact.

Feb. 20

Pine Street/Edmonds Way: Police performed a welfare check on occupied vehicle parked overnight and determined it was an unhoused mother. Resources including temporary lodging were provided.