Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 6-14, 2023

Feb. 6

17000 block 73rd Place West: Subjects had their garage entered and items stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store after shoplifing. The stolen items were recovered and returned, and the store declined to press charges for theft.

1000 block Bell Street: A disturbance at an adult family home was later discovered to be a behavioral health issue.

Feb. 7

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Roommates had a minor verbal altercation.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Two bicycles were stolen from a school.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly female’s bank accounts were compromised by a family member.

9600 block 224th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient assaulted a staff member at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

24100 block Highway 99: A mother who was granted a protection order for herself and her children reported a child was taken by the child’s father. The child was returned to the mother safe and unharmed, and the father was taken to Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges.

Feb. 8

24300 block Highway 99: A subject was detained while officers investigated a burglary at a car dealership

300 block Howell Way:A man was reported as missing.

24100 block Highway 99: An employee at a business was shoved by a suspect who was stealing store items.

23800 block Highway 99: An air conditioning unit was damaged and copper stolen.

22300 block 93rd Place West: A stepson threatened a parent on social media. The parent is seeking a no-contact order.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A physical assault occurred between two students at a school.

22500 block 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police in attempt to locate a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was not located.

Feb. 9

18400 block Blueberry Lane, Monroe: Edmonds police assisted Monroe police and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate an eluding suspect. The suspect was not found.

200 block Main Street: A woman was arrested for physical control of a vehicle for smoking cannabis in a running car.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business for concealing store items.

600 block 6th Avenue North: A woman was cited for hit and run.

21500 block 73rd Place West: An argument between neighbors created a disturbance involving a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 10

22100 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for physical control after officers found him slumped over in his vehicle.

23400 block Highway 99: An anonymous caller reported her friend was stabbed by her boyfriend in their apartment. The suspect left the location and the victim would not fully cooperate with the police investigation.

Feb. 11

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with a stab wound checked into a hospital.

23600 block Highway 99: An individual who stole items from a business was cited for theft and trespassed.

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered from the Travelodge hotel.

23600 block Highway 99: An individual was trespassed from a business after using store items before purchasing.

9900 block 225th Place Southwest: A fraudulant withdrawl from an ATM was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A citizen turned in a bag full of keys to an officer as found property.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A man called police after a fight with his girlfriend and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

22200 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for speeding but the driver of the vehicle fled at reckless speeds. No identification of the vehicle or driver was made.

Feb. 12

23900 block Highway 99: A man called police over a verbal argument with fiancee.

7200 block 213th Place West: A girlfriend assaulted a boyfriend during an argument.

22900 block Highway 99: A suspect broke a window at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole speakers from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at grocery store for walking out with umpaid items. He was identified, trespassed from the location and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A mom and her juvenile son got into a verbal argument.

Feb. 13

24000 block Highway 99: Victim reported a sexual assault from a known person.

24100 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a man knocking on doors. He was contacted and arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Edmonds Way/240th Street Southwest: A two-car collision resulted in a DUI arrest.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police made a warrant arrest.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

8900 block Main Street: A mother who assaulted her juvenile son was arrested and booked into jail.

20300 block 92nd Avenue West: A bank notified victim of fraudulent activity on credit card.