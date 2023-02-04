Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023

Jan. 17

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted after asking a subject to leave the establishment. The suspect was located and arrested.

19600 block 88th Avenue West: A subject who failed to return to an adult family home was reported as missing.

22100 block Highway 99: An auto dealership office was broken into, with damage to front door and interior.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man surrendered to police old firearms he no longer wished to keep.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument between two coworkers led to a physical assault. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A man cutting up fallen trees with a chainsaw was contacted by an employee in a city park.

21200 block Shell Valley Road: Credit card fraud was reported.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Several trees were damaged and cut down in a city park.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man shoplifted from a store and fled on foot.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A brother and sister argued about the sister’s friend being in their home.

23800 block Highway 99: A police traffic stop for a trip permit violation resulted in a warrant arrest.

1000 block Alder Street: A man burglarized his ex-girlfriend’s house, stole a vehicle and fled.

Jan. 18

200 block Railroad Avenue: Possible credit card fraud was reported.

700 block 9th Avenue South: An unauthorized item was purchased via victim’s bank account. The item was delivered to a residence but picked up by an unknown food delivery driver.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A restaurant glass door was broken by an unknown suspect.

Jan. 19

22400 block Highway 99: A passenger in a vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

22800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants after being involved in a disturbance at a hotel.

7900 block 198th Street Southwest: Victim reported precious metal theft via an online order.

22100 block Highway 99: An abandoned building was discovered burglarized with a dog stolen during a separate incident inside.

10500 block 235th Place Southwest: A subject was scammed over the phone and lost money.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.

24200 block Highway 99: Police were called to a hit-and-run collission investigation. The driver of one vehicle fled on foot and was not located.

Jan. 20

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman left a restaurant without paying for a meal. The suspects were not located.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A verbal domestic argument occurred between a grandmother and grandson.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen in Seattle was recovered unoccupied in an Edmonds business parking lot.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man burglarized a market and stole miscellaneous items.

228th Street Southwest/96th Place West: A man fled from police on foot during a criminal investigation. He was apprehended and booked into jail for numerous crimes.

100 block Pine Street:Two unknown suspects broke into a community center but nothing was reported stolen.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Jewelry reported as stolen was left behind in a business bathroom.

18200 block 73rd Avenue West: A verbal altercation between a couple was reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a business. Referral services were offered after police located drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 21

23700 block Highway 99: Police made a behavioral health contact.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A resident surrendered an unwanted firearm.

1300 block 12th Avenue North: Mail was stolen from a locked mail box.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A man found heavily intoxicated in a vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Police made a behavioral health contact.

22400 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run driver was identified and cited.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police responded to a parking lot altercation between subjects. One subject was detained and later released.

500 block Main Street: Female intentionally damaged property arrested for malicious mischief.

500 block Paradise Lane: An adult son was arrested for assaulting his father.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Three juvenile subjects spray painted graffiti on a park bathroom.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business upon management’s request.

21900 block Highway 99: A man previously trespassed from a business returned, stole items and was arrested for burglary.

Jan. 22

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after a dine and dash at a restaurant.

22700 block Highway 99: A man was captured on video surveillance throwing a rock through a church window.

22300 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole tools from a landscape company working at a location.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: Vehicle was stolen from a residence.

100 block Main Street: An assault of a child was reported.

200 block Main Street: Police made a behavioral health contact.

1500 block 9th Avenue North: Subject stole a package from the font porch of a residence.

100 block Main Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing into parked vehicle.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen over the weekend was located in the city of Kent.

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

Jan. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole consumable goods from a grocery store.

600 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled in a business parking lot.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A picnic shelter was spray painted with graffiti.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A road rage incident occurred after someone honked their horn. One of the vehicles was kicked, causing some light scratches.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A subject who was previously released from a mental health institution ran away from a treatment facility.

500 block 190th Place Southwest: Police received a report of a dog observed running at large.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled and property stolen from a secure parking garage.

Jan. 24

7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A girlfriend used the SOS function on her phone while arguing with her boyfriend, resulting a domestic assault arrest.

8500 block Main Street: A license plate was stolen.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A weapon was surrendered per a court order.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman contacted for jaywalking provided a false name and was cited and released.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: Police referred a case of possible fraud to Adult Protective Services.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Reports of a DUI driver led to a DUI arrest.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle eluded police in a reckless manner after an attempted traffic stop.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A license plate was stolen from vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Police arrested a suspect following a hit and run involving an occupied vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman causing a disturbance in a store was trespassed from property.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A person contacted for outstanding warrants was arrested for physical control of a motor vehice while under the influence of alcohol.

Jan. 25

10500 block 226th Street Southwest: A locking mailbox was damaged and contents were stolen.

24000 block 84th Avenue West: A catalytic convertor was stolen from vehicle sometime over a two-week time frame.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: An individual was assaulted during a domestic incident.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A truck’s canvas canopy was cut and tools were stolen from inside.

1200 block 6th Place South: A secure mailbox was pried open and mail stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Identity theft of a deceased person was reported by next of kin.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business property at the request of management.

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest: A male who drove to a residence and caused a disturbance was arrested for DUI.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Occupants of a stolen vehicle forced open two sheds at a church. The stolen vehicle was located but it fled from officers.

Jan. 26

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Backpacks were found with likely stolen mail and evidence of identity theft.

22100 block 80th Avenue West: Police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a distrubance.

24200 block 107th Place West: A ring was missing from the owner’s normal hiding spot.

100 block Pine Street: A briefcase with electronics inside was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A driver’s license and bank cards found along the highway were turned into the police department.

22800 block 106th Place West: A fraudulent account was created in victim’s name.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reported that a store employee assaulted him. The employee had told the male to leave the location. No parties wanted to pursue charges.

100 block Dayton: Police made a behavioral health contact.

Jan. 27

700 block Olympic Avenue: Officers rendered aid to a subject experiencing a suspected overdose.

500 block Elm Way: A suspect applied for a credit card in a victim’s name.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant after being contacted for concealing store merchandise. The subject was later released for medical reasons.

600 block Elm Place: A vehicle filled with staging furniture was stolen from in front of a residence.

18800 block 90th Place West: Identity theft was reported.

500 block Bell Street: Police received a report of an unknown male yelling racial slurs.

20800 block 80th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was removed from a recently recovered vehicle.

22400 block 99th Avenue West: Check fraud was reported.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail after he allegedly aimed a laser at a medical transport vehicle.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A subject in crisis called 911 for help. Resources were provided.

Jan. 28

22900 block Highway 99: Unidentified subjects forced entry into a closed business and stole items.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

23800 block Highway 99: Unknown suspect(s) broke into a storage facility and stole property.

24100 block Highway 99: An officer assisted another police agency with identifying a suspect.

8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman’s vehicle was prowled overnight with personal items taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect shoplifted from a grocery store but wasn’t located.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft from a grocery store.

19000 block 92nd Avenue West: Sounds of gunshot were reported. An intoxicated male located nearby claimed he lit off a firework.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifters stole from a business and fled in a vehicle.

18300 block 85th Place West: Police responded to a verbal altercation at a residence.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A rear passenger vehicle window was damaged while parked downtown.

500 block Edmonds Way: A traffic stop for speeding led to a DUI arrest.

Jan. 29

600 block Edmonds Way: A driver pulled over for speeding was detained for a criminal investigation but was ultimately released with no criminal charges. The driver did receive a citation for speeding.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal altercation between family members at a residence.

Jan. 30

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle driven off a roadway led to a DUI arrest.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Police located and arrested a warrant subject following a third-party report.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect solicited the personal information of a subject over the phone.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a behavioral health contact.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A dog was taken by animal control following a welfare check.

100 block Pine Street: A subject reported deceased mother’s ring was lost.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A large section of chain-link fence was knocked over shrubs at a city park.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a man smoking narcotics discovered the subject had a warrant. The man resisted arrest but was placed into custody and later booked into jail.

Jan. 31

900 block Dayton Street: A man was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

22400 block Highway 99: A police traffic stop for registration issues resulted in arrest of the driver.