Edmonds police improving 911 communications process with automated texts, emails

Beginning Feb. 8, the Edmonds Police Department will launch a new program to update 911 callers and crime victims about their incidents. The process involves sending fully automated yet customized texts or emails with the latest information about the case. They will also receive a survey to gather feedback on their experience.

The messages are available in English, Spanish and Korean.

Edmonds PD is the latest Snohomish County police agency to launch the SPIDR Tech platform, joining several other agencies that use the Snohomish County 911 dispatch center. The new tool is an automated system that keeps victims of crime, reporting parties and 911 callers informed when they request police assistance and services via text message or email. Callers to 911 for non-emergency situations can expect to receive a text message that will acknowledge their call and receive updates when an officer has been dispatched.

After the police event or investigation, callers can expect a survey link to gather feedback on the person’s experience. “This new platform will only further our community engagement and transparency,” said Police Chief Michelle Bennett. “I’m excited about this and to see the valuable feedback that will come from it.”

According to an Edmonds PD news release, SPIDR is an acronym for Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource. A Versaterm Public Safety company, SPIDR Tech was founded by former law enforcement officers with the goal of improving communication and transparency between the agency and the community.