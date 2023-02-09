Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors selected Dr. Rebecca Miner as the district’s permanent superintendent, pending successful contract negotiations, during a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

“The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”

Miner was one of two finalists for the superintendent’s job, along with Dr. Concie Pedroza who is the associate superintendent for Seattle Public Schools. Each candidate spent the last two days meeting with students, families, staff and community members.

Prior to becoming interim superintendent for the Edmonds School District, Miner spent seven years as superintendent in the Shoreline School District and three years as superintendent for the White Pass School District. She holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Washington State University, a master’s from Willamette University and a bachelor’s of arts from Lake Forest College, Illinois. Miner has served as a public educator for thirty years in roles that include classroom teacher, associate principal, special services director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.