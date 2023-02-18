Edmonds-Woodway HS presenting ‘The Addams Family’ Feb. 23-26

Edmonds-Woodway High School is presenting the musical comedy The Addams Family Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 23-26, in the school theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Thursday- Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are being sold at the school’s ASB office only, with no online sales. All seats are assigned and tickets not sold ahead of time will be available at the door.