Edmonds-Woodway HS presenting ‘The Addams Family’ Feb. 23-26

Edmonds-Woodway High School is presenting the musical comedy The Addams Family Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 23-26, in the school theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.
Thursday- Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 3 p.m.
Tickets are being sold at the school’s ASB office only, with no online sales. All seats are assigned and tickets not sold ahead of time will be available at the door.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.