Edmonds-Woodway HS reports shooting threat; police will provide presence at campus

Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Alison Larsen sent a message to parents Wednesday afternoon alerting them of graffiti found in an EWHS restroom that involved the threat of an alleged school shooting taking place on Friday, Feb. 17
As a result, Larsen said, the school is “working closely” with the Edmonds Police Department to have an extra police presence around the campus this week.
Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the school district and police have agreed that EPD will provide a presence using on-duty police personnel as call volume allows.
Here is the full letter from Principal Larsen:
EWHS community,
I want to inform you of a safety threat made against our school and the actions we are taking to address. We take all threats very seriously as the safety of our students, staff and community is our priority.Information about the safety threatOn the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023, graffiti was discovered in one of our restrooms that contained an alleged threat against the school. It warned of an alleged school shooting taking place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. We are working closely with the Edmonds Police Department to have extra police presence around our campus the rest of this week. We want to thank them for their partnership as we continue to investigate the threat.I want to reassure our students, staff and families our priority is to protect the safety and well-being of all who are part of the EWHS community.Caring for student social/emotional needsThe most effective preventative measure to address school violence is caring for students’ social and emotional needs. At Edmonds-Woodway High School we have:
- Teachers who prioritize creating a classroom environment that is welcoming for each student.
- Support staff who connect with students we have concerns about, including school counselors, social workers, psychologists, therapists, a school nurse, a Family Resource Advocate, a Student Intervention Coordinator and student support paraeducators.How to report a safety tip or concern:If you have any information regarding this situation or any safety concerns and do not feel comfortable notifying a staff member, please use the district’s reporting service where you can remain anonymous in any of the following ways:Phone: 425-551-7393Text: 425-551-7393Email: 1480@alert1.usApp: Available on both Google Play and App Store. Use school code # 1480 when prompted during the app download.Our district’s comprehensive safety planI encourage students, staff and families to read about the district’s comprehensive safety plan on our website: www.edmonds.wednet.edu/our-district/departments/facilities-operations/safety-securityPlease reach out to me with any questions or concerns.Sincerely,Allison LarsenPrincipal
“Can they can get one of those dogs from the airport to sniff for powder as the students enter on Friday?” asks my sophomore.
