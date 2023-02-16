Edmonds-Woodway HS reports shooting threat; police will provide presence at campus

Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Alison Larsen sent a message to parents Wednesday afternoon alerting them of graffiti found in an EWHS restroom that involved the threat of an alleged school shooting taking place on Friday, Feb. 17

As a result, Larsen said, the school is “working closely” with the Edmonds Police Department to have an extra police presence around the campus this week.

Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the school district and police have agreed that EPD will provide a presence using on-duty police personnel as call volume allows.

Here is the full letter from Principal Larsen: